IRISH LEAGUE: Ryan Mayse returns to Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts have announced their first summer signing – with the return of midfielder Ryan Mayse to the club.

Mayse said: “From the minute I left I’ve always wanted to get back here. I loved every minute whilst I was here the first time, but I moved to Strathroy Harps to get more game time in adult football and mature.

“And to be honest it has made me the player that I am today making that move!

“When word came that Rodney was interested in taking me back I didn’t have to think twice. I would like to thank Strathroy and especially Seamus Fathorpe, for helping make this move to Dungannon possible as well as everyone at Ballinamallard, both clubs were instrumental in getting me back to where I am.

“I feel I can bring a lot to the Swifts. I can play in a quite a few positions across the team and Rodney has explained to me that he knows my capabilities, and has total faith in me that I can play apart in the club moving forward.

“Getting to the Irish Cup semi-final just shows what this club is capable off.

“By all accounts with a bit of luck on the day Dungannon could have progressed to the final and anything could have happened then!”

Swifts boss Rodney McAree added: “I’m delighted with the signing of Ryan. I’ve known him for a long time and he’ll be a terrific addition to the squad, he is a very talented player with an eye for goal.

“I can’t wait to start working with him in pre-season. My thanks to Gavin Dykes and Ballinamallard for their co-operation to make this happen!”