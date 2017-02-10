IRISH LEAGUE: Sean O’Neill sure Crusaders will come out fighting

Goalkeeper Sean O’Neill is sure Crusaders will bounce back from Tuesday’s disappointment in the County Antrim Shield Final against Ballymena United at Seaview on Saturday.

The Crues - who lead the league by seven points - lost 3-1 to Linfield in the Shield Final and O’Neill says Stephen Baxter’s men will just get on with the job at hand.

“I got a great text after the match that was perfect. It said ‘when champions lose, they dust themselves down and they go again.’

“That’s what we’ll do and that comes from Stephen Baxter.

“We’ve done it for three years now and we’ll keep on doing it.

“I’m not saying we’re going to go and beat Ballymena this weekend. I’m saying that as a team and as a collective, we’ll dust ourselves down and on Saturday, we’re going to give everything for the club again for this club and this man (Baxter),” said O’Neill.

And the keeper - who has been in fine form this season - says the Shore Road outfit are not ones for lying down and feeling sorry for themselves.

“There are good characters in our squad. We’ve got good leaders and we’re led by the best in Stephen.

“ It’s a massive game and (the media) might make it an even bigger game now because we’ve been beaten.

“We’re not looking at it like that.

“It’s another game and it’s another one that we’re going to tick off on our way to hopefully winning the league title. But we know there is work to be done and that work starts on Saturday against a good Ballymena United side.”