IRISH LEAGUE: Showgrounds are no advantage for Sky Blues boss

David Jeffrey says home advantage will count for nothing in the Europa League Play-offs.

Ballymena United secured their highest league finish in over 30 years following their 1-1 draw at Coleraine on the final day of the league season.

That result secured made sure of fourth place for the Sky Blues meaning they will entertain Dungannon Swifts in tonight’s semi-finals, AND have home advantage for the final if they get through.

“I remember Dungannon Swifts coming to us earlier in the season and giving us a footballing lesson,” he said a wary Jeffrey.

“We scored first through a great goal by Leroy Millar, but Rodney McAree’s side produced some excellent football and chinned us 4-1.

“So people may say we have home advantage, but it’s not an advantage. It will be a tough game against a very good side.”

Meanwhile, Jeffrey hailed the performance of teenager Kofi Balmer, who not only made his debut last Saturday, but secured fourth place for Ballymena.

“Kofi held his hand up for the first goal when he maybe should have dropped off, but my goodness, gracious me didn’t he make up for it,” he said.