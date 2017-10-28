IRISH LEAGUE: Six goal thriller as Ballymena and Warrenpoint share the spoils at Showgrounds

Ballymena United 3 Warrenpoint Town 3

Ballymena United and Warrenpoint Town drew this Danske Bank Premiership game 3-3 at the Showgrounds

Ballymena took the lead in the fourth minute through a Cathair Friel header.

It was 1-1 four minutes later as Lorcan Forde headed home from a corner for Town.

It was 2-1 to Warrenpoint in the 13th minute as Conor McMenamin struck.

Conor McCloskey then made it 2-2 before Forde added his second of the day to make it 3-2 to the visitors.

It was 3-3 in the 87th minute as Matthew Shevlin fired home for United.