IRISH LEAGUE: Sky Blues skipper Jim Ervin expects a tough battle at Mallards

Ballymena United skipper Jim Ervin would take an ‘ugly win’ at Ballinamallard United on Saturday afternoon.

Ervin was part of the Sky Blues team that lost 3-1 to Glentoran at the Showgrounds last weekend - but the defender says that was not a true reflection on the game.

“We played well and the score line was not a true reflection on the game.

“The lads played well but we did not take our chances and if we had taken those chances we would have won 3-1 or 4-1.

“I think Glentoran had three shots and they scored from those.

“But if you don’t take your chances teams will punish you and they did. We want to go to Ballinamallard and put on a performance and win the game. The points are the most important thing.”

And Ervin knows that beating Ballinamallard on their home patch will not be an easy task.

“They are bottom of the table at the minute but I don’t pay much attention to the table at this time of the year.

“You have to wait until the first round of matches is over and then you know what is what.

“Going down there is never easy, they are a good side and we know we will have to be on the ball if we want to get something from the game.

“They have our respect and we will prepare as we do for every other game,” added Ervin.

And Ballinamallard United manager Gavin Dykes knows his side have to get better if they want to get off the foot of the table and he still has faith his players will come good this season.

“We have a good squad. I’ve plenty of confidence in them.

“At the moment, individual mistakes are killing us. We have got to be strong and keep at it.

“It’s all about us taking points off teams in and around us in the table.

“We now have a couple of huge home games coming up against Ballymena and Ards. We have got to concentrate on trying to get a few points on the board.

“We have to start taking points off teams in and around us in the table.”

And Dykes says he said will come back stronger after last weekend’s heavy defeat to Linfield.

““Yes, we are at the bottom of the table, but we are only three or four points off the teams above us.

“We’ve let in six against Glenavon; five against Crusaders and four here at Windsor Park. It has to hurt the players.

“If it doesn’t they shouldn’t be here.

“They are paid professional footballers. #

They might no be paid the same money as at other clubs, but they are paid to do a job and they are trying to do that job.”