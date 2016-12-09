IRISH LEAGUE Statistics stacked against Niall Currie’s dream start with Portadown

Niall Currie will kick off his career as Portadown manager with statistics both past and present stacked against hopes of victory at Cliftonville.

The Ports prop up the Danske Bank Premiership table on a minus-one tally of points.

Cliftonville can boast a sequence of 10 successive wins and clean sheets against Portadown.

Currie, who left Ards to take up a post with his hometown club, is realistic about the Ports’ predicament but relishing the opportunity.

“I am very proud and consider this the pinnacle of my career,” said Currie. “I will give everything to help Portadown and I always ask for commitment, desire and passion from myself, my players and the fans.

“We can do that if everyone pulls together with the same belief.

“My job is to lift the players and try to put a smile on the town’s face.

“Players have to be on board but I want to get every drop out of them.

“My priority is doing our utmost to stay in the league but people are realistic and understand the situation.

“It’s a massive ask, especially with the transfer embargo.

“The first focus will be to leave everything out there every game and for the players and supporters to be happy.

“We want to be positive and give it a real rattle at staying up.

“If fans see the team bleeding for the cause they will get behind us and there are good players at this club.”

Cliftonville welcome Currie’s Ports to Solitude aiming to build on a superb run.

Gerard Lyttle’s players have registered five wins and a draw since defeat to Glentoran on October 22.

“Hopefully we can continue that on Saturday,” said Lyttle. “We have a good home record this season and we will be out to keep that going.

“We’re looking tight at the back and scoring goals, which is a good sign.

“We’ll go about our business as we have done of late and, hopefully, that will be enough to pick up another win.”