IRISH LEAGUE: Stephen Baxter’s belief that Jamie Glackin can push on at Crusaders

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter considers the Seaview stage the perfect platform for summer signing Jamie Glackin to continue his career progress.

The 22-year-old turned down a fresh contract from Dungannon Swifts and Crues boss Baxter has set Glackin a challenge now to develop as part of the club’s trophy drive.

“We think it is a great bit of business to have Jamie on board and considered it the time right to make our move,” said Baxter. “Jamie joined up with us on Tuesday for training and we finalised the deal after several chats about his and our plans.

“We actually spoke to Jamie a few years ago about the possibility of a move so have been watching his progress for some time with keen interest.

“I think Jamie is a player who falls into that category of a special talent.

“He is in his early 20s so you never expect every part of his game to be in place but Jamie offers creativity, great pace and excellent footwork.

“We feel we can sell our club to players and it is exciting to have Jamie at Crusaders.”

Dungannon offered Glackin a message of support via the club’s website, wishing him “all the best in the future” and “thanks for your commitment”.

Glackin becomes the fourth signing of the close-season period for last season’s Danske Bank Premiership runners-up.

The former Swifts playmaker will join Mark McAllister, Sean Ward and experienced Danish goalkeeper Brian Jensen at Seaview.

The Crues’ pre-season programme has centred on preparations for an early return to competitive football due to the Europa League.

Crusaders play host to FK Liepaja of Latvia at Seaview this Thursday before the return leg of the first qualifying round tie.

Officials with the Belfast club have secured a 130-seater aircraft for the away trip and anyone interested in booking a spot can contact Tommy Whiteside on 07730622419.