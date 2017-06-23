IRISH LEAGUE: Swifts’ McAree hoping for early home comforts

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree is aiming to utilise home advantage towards a flying start.

Stangmore Park form has often provided the foundation of success for the Swifts - but the fresh fixture list has handed McAree’s men tests inside the opening week against two of the most dangerous sides in senior football.

“We start with Coleraine at home then visit Glentoran before Linfield come to town,” said McAree. “It must go down as a tough start given the success enjoyed by Coleraine and Linfield last season and Glentoran remain a massive club, with everyone unsure what we can expect from them next season.

“Clubs love coming to Stangmore Park early in the season, especially with the pitch in such excellent shape but we must make the most of playing at home when possible.

“It is probably a recent rarity that we have started the season at home and it will be important to try and use Stangmore Park towards getting some momentum on the league table.

“It is difficult for a club with the pay structure of Dungannon to push on each season but we are doing everything within our power to do just that together.

“We know any early points can be fundamental towards a good season.”