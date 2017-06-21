IRISH LEAGUE: Tiarnan McNicholl agrees switch to Glentoran

Glentoran have completed the signing of former Cliftonville midfielder Tiarnan McNicholl on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Carrick Rangers, but failed to break into the first-team at Solitude when his loan deal was recalled.

McNicholl - who scored a memorable goal to send Carrick Rangers through to the League Cup final last season - said he is delighted to be part of Gary Haveron’s squad next season.

“It is great to be signing for one of Belfast’s big two,” he told the official Glentoran FC website.

“Glentoran have done great business signing good players so far this summer and I’m happy to be at a club that intends to challenge for the league and domestic cups.

“My time at Cliftonville gave me experience playing with some of the leagues best players and I learned a lot from them.

“Last year, I had a good spell of first team Premiership football at Carrick Rangers where I relished first team football and helping Carrick reach the League Cup Final.

“I know I can play a part in getting the Glens up the table and into cup finals”.

McNicholl’s capture is the fifth summer arrival at The Oval after the signings of John McGuigan, Dylan Davidson, Daniel Kelly and Corey McMullan.