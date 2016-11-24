IRISH LEAGUE: Vinny Arkins urges Portadown board to make decision

Portadown interim manager Vinny Arkins is urging the Board of Directors to announce a permanent appointment at the club- even if it means the end of his connection to the club.

Arkins stepped up from the assistant manager’s role last month following the resignation of Pat McGibbon but his lack of the required qualifications prevents the club legend from stepping in on a full-time basis this season.

Directors have been conducting discussions with a shortlist of potential candidates this week but refuse to reveal in public a timeline towards confirmation of the next manager.

Officials may, of course, move forward with a decision ahead of the visit by Linfield on Saturday if talks this week produce a manager who meets the criteria - and Arkins is keen for the club to gain any edge possible entering this weekend’s high-profile meeting.

“I have loved every minute of my time back at Portadown since the summer and been clear about looking to stay on,” said Arkins, the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

“The directors may want to go in a different direction but whoever they pick I really think it would give everyone a real lift to make that decision before the Linfield match.

“It is a big game so an announcement would boost not only the players but also the fans.

“It could only help the atmosphere.”

And the Ports sit bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership before title-chasing Linfield arrive at Shamrock Park.

“If you think back to September’s 4-1 defeat at Windsor Park, we were looking really positive for those first 20 or 25 minutes and played without fear,” said Arkins.

“We conceded goals in a crazy period but that should not take away from the good points.

“Recently it came down to fine margins at Shamrock Park against Crusaders, the league leaders, in our last home match.

“We had a gameplan designed to take on Crusaders and it worked in so many ways.

“Linfield play in a different way but we also had a certain gameplan against Carrick Rangers last weekend that came down to small margins again as the difference between a point and win.

“We will go out and try to win the match this weekend, even if it is up against Linfield.

“That is how we approach every single fixture and it always comes down to individuals over any system.

“The players have been working hard in training so know what is expected and we can bring people into the system without causing major problems.”

Arkins’ time this week has been divided between the training ground and reports from the treatment table.

“Ken Oman is going to be ruled out again this Saturday,” said Arkins. “We also have four or five struggling with knocks and various problems. Niall Henderson, Mark Carson, Brendan Shannon and Sean Mackle have missed training time due to injury.”