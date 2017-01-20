IRISH LEAGUE: We will stay grounded says Crusaders Gavin Whyte

Gavin Whyte insists high-flying Crusaders will remain ‘grounded’ in spite of their lofty league position.

The 21 year old winger, who pulled on the famous red and black jersey for the 100th time last weekend, is relishing the prospect of another North Belfast derby with rivals Cliftonville at Seaview on Saturday.

Stephen Baxter’s champions have built up a 10 point lead over the Reds -- and seven over second placed Linfield -- but Whyte and his team will not become carried away.

“There is still a long way to go in the title race,” he argues. “Last weekend at Glentoran was really the start of a tough run of fixtures for us.

“It was another game chalked off and another three points in the bag. It also edges us a little closer to what we ultimately want to achieve -- and that’s retaining the title.

“We’ve now got Cliftonville at home before we go to Glenavon. So you can’t afford to take your eye off the ball.”

Whyte produced a stunning display in the Crues 3-0 win at the Oval. He chipped with his his team’s second goal.

“I’m really feeling good again . . . and I’m making a contribution a few goals which is great," he added. “I’ve now hit 11, but hopefully, there are more to come. In my first year at the club, I scored 16. But it was a disappointing three last season, although I had a few injury problems.

I never really set targets, but it would be nice to better that 16. I’ve just got to keep my head down and keep working hard. It doesn’t matter who scores the goals as long as the team wins"