It’s two Nixons for the price of one for Ards

New Ards boss Colin Nixon will bring his brother and former club captain Darren in as his assistant manager.

Darren enjoyed two spells at the club during a long playing career, which was still going this season with Harland and Wolff Welders.

“Darren has a lot of knowledge about the club. I decided he was hanging up the boots for him, whether he likes it or not,” joked new boss Colin,

“It’s a great opportunity for both of us and one we’re very much looking forward to.”

The appointment gives Ards chairman Brian Adams even more reason to be confident his club have got the right men to take them forward.

The North Down side are currently ninth in the Danske Bank Premiership with relatively humble hopes of steering their ship to survival.

Beyond that, though, Adams is hoping the new management team will continue the rise overseen by former boss Niall Currie.

“We feel that our team isn’t too far away,” he said. “The nucleus of the squad is there and we need one or two additions. We feel Colin has the contacts to bring a few players in.

“We’ve given him a contract until the end of the season and then both Colin and the club can sit down and see where we want to go from there.”

Adams says that the new boss saw off stiff competition for the post, vacated by Niall Currie earlier this month.

“We had about 13 or 14 applicants and Colin came out on top,” he continued. “His uncle Billy is a legend of the club and Darren of course captained the team so the Nixons go back a long way with the club.”

John Bailie, who has been fulfilling the role of interim manager since Currie’s departure, will return to his job of first team coach.

Former Portadown defender John Convery will remain at the club as reserve team manager.