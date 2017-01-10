Jeffrey delighted as Reds pay the penalty in Irish Cup showdown

David Jeffrey praised his Ballymena United players after Saturday’s Irish Cup win against Cliftonville at the Showgrounds on Saturday.

Over the 90 minutes and extra-time United held the Reds 1-1 before beating them 4-3 on penalties much to the delight of the home support.“I thought we played well. Scored a great first goal. a stupendous free-kick from Anthony Kane and then we get the penalty through sheer hard work from McMurray and there was no doubt it was a penalty.

“It wasn’t a poor penalty. It was a great save by Burke and must get the plaudits

“There were chances at both ends and I think a draw would have been a fair result. When you go to extra-time and penalties it is a lottery,” he added.

And Jeffrey was delighted with the way keeper Glendinning performed during the penalty kicks.

“Ross made two fantastic saves. The save he made from the Chris Curran penalty was brilliant and we are in the sixth round after a good performance.

“And well done to Allan Jenkins for scoring the winning penalty. He didn’t have a great afternoon but he showed great character.