Jimmy knows what’s ‘the biggest derby of all!’

United v City, Liverpool v Everton and Rangers v Celtic are all massive games, but what is the ‘the biggest derby of all’ according to actor James Nesbitt?

Well that’s simple for the lifelong Coleraine fan...it’s when the Bannsiders take on their rivals from up the A26, Ballymena United.

Actor and Coleraine supporter James Nesbitt pictured at last Saturday's match against Glenavon. Picture by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

The Sky Blues visit The Showgrounds this Saturday in the first derby clash of this season, and the Cold Feet start is urging local fans to come out in force and get behind their team for what should be a cracker.

In a 25-second video clip Nesbitt says: “Nothing stirs the soul like a footballing derby, three o’clock Saturday, The Showgrounds...support your local team!”