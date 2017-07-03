John Terry signs deal with Aston Villa

Former England captain John Terry has signed a one-year contract with Aston Villa, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

Back in April he announced his intention to quit Chelsea but insisted he still had "plenty to offer".

The 36-year-old ended a 22-year association with the Blues on Friday, having won several major honours at Stamford Bridge since making his first-team debut in 1998.

And he has now elected to drop down a division and move to the midlands to join Steve Bruce's Villans.