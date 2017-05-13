Kane signs on for another three years at Coleraine

Lyndon Kane has agreed a new three-year contract with Coleraine FC.

The 20-year-old, who is approaching a century of appearances for the Bannsiders, has become a key member of Oran Kearney’s squad.

And the full back is delighted to have secured his future with his home town club.

“I am delighted to have agreed a new three-year contract with the club,” Kane said.

“Myself and Oran had a chat before the cup final but we felt it would be best putting all our efforts to matters on the pitch.

“I wanted to stay and I’m happy that my immediate future will be at Coleraine.

“If I wasn’t playing on Saturday against Linfield, I’d have been in the stand supporting the team, so its special to extend my stay here and I hope for many more years after that.”

Kane was a pivotal figure in the Bannsiders success this season and he believes it will help strengthen the club with more quality additions like Josh Carson coming to The Showgrounds.

“Finishing third in the league and qualifying for Europe is an added incentive to any player,” he said.

“We need to now establish ourselves and get into Europe and cup finals more often.

“People didn’t expect us to do as well as we did last season and more expectation will be on us next season.

“It is up to us to be challenging at the top end of the table and hopefully win one of the cups.

“Josh is a really good addition to the squad.

“He has a wealth of experience and played in the Championship and League One in England.

“He has also won international caps for Northern Ireland so he obviously has the ability.

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out for him at Linfield, but their loss is our gain and he will be coming here to prove his ability.”

Oran Kearney is thrilled Kane has extended his stay at the club.

“Lyndon is Mr Consistency for us, I’m over the moon that he has agreed this extension,” he said.

“He is a very key player for us wirh the qualities he possesses.

“We want to build the club and it has been key to get the young players tied up.

“We have come through the transition period of the young players breaking through to them now becoming the senior pros with 100 games under their belts.

“It’s important that we have them at the club during their best years and we also have to meet their needs.”

Meanwhile, Steven Douglas, David Ogilby and David Kee have all agreed new one-year deals at The Showgrounds, but Neil McCafferty and Gary Twigg will be leaving the club.