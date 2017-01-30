Klopp optimistic Liverpool can turn around recent loss of form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident their season can turn around as quickly as it faltered as he looks to put a miserable January behind him with a win over Chelsea.

The Premier League leaders are probably the worst opponents for Klopp's men as they look to avoid equalling the unwanted record for successive home defeats - four - for only the second time in the club's history and the first time since 1923.

EFL and FA Cup exits to Southampton and Wolves respectively have only darkened the mood at Anfield in a month in which the Reds have won just once in eight matches.

Klopp, however, has to remain positive.

"It's an interesting sign of life that it can change in one month," he said ahead of the visit of Antonio Conte's table-toppers.

"But, of course my job here is really to put out the emotion when I judge situations.

"After a bad game, I cannot say 'now we have to get rid of him and change everything'.

"In this moment we need, especially, as a team, to have faith, belief and all that stuff - that's the main thing in the job: to stay calm and make the right decisions.

"We lost a few games we should have won and I think a lot of people think in this moment it could be difficult for Liverpool, and it is difficult, no doubt about this, but possible.

"The last week we have lost three home games and that feels less than average, although three different competitions is better than all in one competition.

"It's all about point of view and how you want to see it. If you only take these three games and say 'everything is rubbish', I cannot change it.

"But for us it's important that we build on the good things.

"I really think we should try everything to make the best of the base we created until now.

"Stay positive. There is no reason for anything else. Absolutely not. It will help a lot against Chelsea."