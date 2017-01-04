Lave-ly timing for Glentoran winger’s first goal of the season

Glentoran will head into Saturday’s Irish Cup clash with renewed confidence, not least winger Chris Lavery.

The 25 year-old got his name on the score-sheet for the first time this season during his side’s 5-0 thrashing of Portadown on Tuesday evening.

And his boss Gary haveron says it was just what the wide player needed ahead of Saturday’s crunch tie.

“Chris was crying out for a goal,” said Haveron. “I’ve had a go at Chrissy because he puts himself in so many good positions and he just doesn’t put the ball in the net enough. It was good to see him get his goal and that will boost his confidence going forward.”

Glentoran go into Saturday’s game at the Oval (kick-off 3pm) on the back of their first win in six, while Linfield will be smarting from Tuesday evening unexpected defeat to Coleraine.

“Saturday will be a completely different game,” Haveron said. “It’s a big ask for part-time players to play Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, especially at the tempy and intensity of some of the game in the Premiership. The boys will be as fresh as they possibly can be and if we get the same level of performance as we did against Portadown, we’ll be more than a match for anybody.

“In cup football, it doesn’t matter where you are in the league. Upsets can happen. We saw that last season with teams getting as far as they did.

“It’s an incredibly hard game. Linfield will be massive favourites as they should be. They’re in the top half of the table but we don’t fear anybody. There’s no inferiority complex round here.”