LEAGUE CUP: McNicholl dedicates moment of magic to Carrick fans

Tiarnan McNicholl dedicated his League Cup semi-final strike to the Amber Army after firing Carrick Rangers into a first League Cup final in club history.

McNicholl, on loan from Cliftonville, made his mark at Mourneview Park to send Rangers marching on and Glenavon crashing out at the last-four stage to a 1-0 reverse.

Carrick fans and players join in jubilation. Photographer - Matt Mackey / Press Eye

His solo run and slick finish on 80 minutes proved decisive and the on-loan Cliftonville ace was happy to share the credit with his Carrick colleagues on and off the pitch.

“I had messages from fans before over Facebook and the supporters back us to the hilt,” said McNicholl.

“It means everything to the fans and when I scored I just ran over to celebrate.

“I picked the ball up from the halfway line and dribbled at Glenavon then got lucky with the last man but, once past him, there was no doubt that I was going to finish.

“You could see my reaction after and it is certainly my best moment in a Carrick shirt.

“It was probably the most ground I covered all night and had to go off after celebrating!

“Glenavon have some really good players but we were excellent and deserved the win, with Paddy McNally amazing at the back.

“Aaron Callaghan has come in as manager and got us believing.

“We are going into games with the belief we can win and now we want to go on and we believe we can win the cup.

“We are underdogs and will be the same going into the final but we are also dark horses so can go on full of confidence.”