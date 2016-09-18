Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri enjoying home comforts

Boss Claudio Ranieri insists Leicester’s year-long unbeaten home run is the perfect Italian calling card.

Islam Slimani scored twice on his league debut to hand the Foxes a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday and extend their unbeaten home run to 18 games, a new club record.

The run stretches to September 26, 2015 when the Foxes were beaten 5-2 by Arsenal and their next home league game is against Southampton in October meaning they will pass the 12-month mark.

Tottenham beat the Foxes at the King Power Stadium in the FA Cup in January but Leicester’s home form helped them win the Premier League by 10 points last season to leave Ranieri satisfied.

“Yes. I am an Italian man so I love it when we maintain our home very safely. With a clean sheet it was also good,” he said.

“The first clean sheet was in Bruges, the second and first in the Premier League was against Burnley. It was a very, very good performance, I am happy.

“We won in Bruges but I wanted to come back in the Premier League with a victory and we played well and we won. So I am pleased.”

Ben Mee’s own goal sealed the win and skipper Wes Morgan, who lifted the title last season, knows the effort which has gone into making the King Power Stadium a fortress.

“It is unbelievable,” he said.

“To play that sort of high level and compete against so many great teams and to go a year without being beaten is congratulations to everyone involved with Leicester City.

“I am pleased but there is work to be done.”