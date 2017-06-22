Linfield and Celtic clash expected to take place on July 14

It looks increasingly likely that Linfield will play Celtic in Belfast on July 14 if the Blues overcome La Fiorita of San Marino in the first Champions League qualifying round.

Arrangements are still being finalised but it is understood that both clubs and the PSNI have agreed to the Friday fixture - to avoid a potentially powder keg encounter around the July 12 Orange celebrations - with the return leg in Glasgow the following week.

Representatives of both clubs met senior PSNI officers in Belfast this morning (Thursday) to reach an accommodation.

Time of the kick-off has not yet been confirmed. Further details are expected to be announced later this afternoon.