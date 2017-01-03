Linfield players must deliver in ‘huge week’ says Healy

Linfield manager David Healy is hoping his side can push on tonight in the Danske Bank Premiership tie against Coleraine at Windsor Park.

The Blues are on a high after Saturday’s 2-1 win against league leaders Crusaders at Seaview and former Northern Ireland international striker Healy is hoping that can drive them on for the rest of the season.

“Hopefully we can back it up on Tuesday night against Coleraine and then we have Glentoran in the Irish Cup on Saturday.

“This is a huge week for the club and it is a big week for the players to prove that they can stand up and deliver when it matters,” he added.

Saturday’s win against Crusaders means then Blues have closed the gap to four points before tonight’s encounter.

“Crusaders have a cushion of four points and we play them again at home.

“And we are the only team that have not beaten this season. We just have to keep on improving and claw our way closer to them at the top of the table,” Healy said.