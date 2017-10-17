LIVE: World Cup play-offs draw - Northern Ireland updates and the best of social media

The World Cup play-offs draw takes place in Zurich today where Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill will learn who his side will face in a crunch two-leg showdown next month.
Stay tuned for live updates, reaction and the best of social media.
The World Cup play-offs draw takes place in Zurich today where Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill will learn who his side will face in a crunch two-leg showdown next month.
Stay tuned for live updates, reaction and the best of social media.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.