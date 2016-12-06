MacPhee to continue as Northern Ireland Assistant Coach

Following his appointment as Assistant Manager at Hearts, Austin MacPhee has confirmed that he will continue as Assistant Coach of Northern Ireland.

The 37 year-old will be number 2 to Ian Cathro at Tynecastle, but will continue to have a key role in the successful international coaching team that took Northern Ireland to the last 16 of EURO 2016.

Northern Ireland Manager Michael O’Neill said: “I am pleased that Austin has been appointed to the Hearts job and I wish him every success at the club. His services were much sought after and I know that he will relish the chance of making an impact in the SPL.

“Austin has been an important part of our international coaching team ever since he joined us in 2014. He works well alongside our Assistant Manager Jimmy Nicholl and brings great knowledge of the game. I am delighted that he is staying with Northern Ireland.”