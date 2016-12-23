Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree must reshuffle his pack for crunch Boxing Day against clash against Ballinamallard United at Stangmore Park.

McAree will be without goalkeeper Andy Coleman and defender Chris Hegarty, who were both sent off against Portadown week.

“Unfortunately Andy talked himself into a second yellow after the game,” said McAree. “They are two big losses. Both players have done really well this season, especially Christopher who has been a stalwart for us.

“But I have every faith in the players who will come in for Boxing Day.”

McAree is demanding an instant response from his team following their horrible showing the Ports, who are still 10 points adrift at the bottom.

“It’s a chance to get back on the pitch and try and put right a very poor performance,” added the Swifts boss. “It can’t come around quick enough for us.

“We want to get our last game out of our system as quickly as possible and approach the New Year in a positive vein of form. We’ve had two training sessions this week and we’ll have another one on Xmas Eve.

“We’ll be ready to go on Monday. It’s a fixture we’ll embrace but we’ll have to work hard if we’re to get anything out of the game.

“We can’t just expect to turn up and get points because we’re at home and we have a better league position."