MID-ULSTER: All of December’s MUFL transfers

Connor McFall in action for Carrick Rangers against Linfield in September. He's now a Dollingstown player. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

December was a busy month for transfers in the Mid-Ulster Football League.

Here are all the comings and goings:

31st December

Toey Marks Bessbrook Utd to Camlough Rovers

Luke Pegg Ballymacash Rangers to Lower Maze

Peter Stewart Moira Albion to Lower Maze

Alasdair Rodger Lower Maze to Sporting Lisburn

Christopher Boal First Lisburn to Sporting Lisburn

Martin Burns Banbridge Town to Banbridge YCOB

Lee Magill Seapatrick to Banbridge YCOB

Dwayne McGlone Armagh City to Caledon Rovers

Adam Breakey Seagoe to Armagh Blues

Kyle Maguire Richhill to Armagh Blues

30th December

James Lavery Derryhirk Utd to AFC Silverwood

Paul Ruddy Derryhirk Utd to AFC Silverwood

29th December

Kyle Foster Scarva Rangers to Ambassadors

15th December

Gabriel Palko West End Hibs to Dungannon Tigers

Conor Patton South Antrim to Glenavy

10th December

Matthew Wilson Glenavy to The Dons

9th December

Connor McFall Carrick Rangers to Dollingstown

8th December

Tommie-Soel Craig Banbridge Town to Moira Albion

Darryl Irwin Banbridge Town to Moira Albion

Ryan McCartney Lambeg Rangers to Sporting Lisburn

Niall Young Crieve Rovers to Windmill Stars

Mark Cooke Richhill AFC to Armagh Blues

7th December

Andrew McCandless Seapatrick to Portadown BBOB

3rd December

Fearghal Moore Oxford Sunnyside to Derryhirk Utd

1st December

Daniel Rayner Donegal Celtic to Laurelvale