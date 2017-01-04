MID-ULSTER: All of December’s MUFL transfers

December was a busy month for transfers in the Mid-Ulster Football League.
Here are all the comings and goings:
31st December
Toey Marks Bessbrook Utd to Camlough Rovers
Luke Pegg Ballymacash Rangers to Lower Maze
Peter Stewart Moira Albion to Lower Maze
Alasdair Rodger Lower Maze to Sporting Lisburn
Christopher Boal First Lisburn to Sporting Lisburn
Martin Burns Banbridge Town to Banbridge YCOB
Lee Magill Seapatrick to Banbridge YCOB
Dwayne McGlone Armagh City to Caledon Rovers
Adam Breakey Seagoe to Armagh Blues
Kyle Maguire Richhill to Armagh Blues
30th December
James Lavery Derryhirk Utd to AFC Silverwood
Paul Ruddy Derryhirk Utd to AFC Silverwood
29th December
Kyle Foster Scarva Rangers to Ambassadors
15th December
Gabriel Palko West End Hibs to Dungannon Tigers
Conor Patton South Antrim to Glenavy
10th December
Matthew Wilson Glenavy to The Dons
9th December
Connor McFall Carrick Rangers to Dollingstown
8th December
Tommie-Soel Craig Banbridge Town to Moira Albion
Darryl Irwin Banbridge Town to Moira Albion
Ryan McCartney Lambeg Rangers to Sporting Lisburn
Niall Young Crieve Rovers to Windmill Stars
Mark Cooke Richhill AFC to Armagh Blues
7th December
Andrew McCandless Seapatrick to Portadown BBOB
3rd December
Fearghal Moore Oxford Sunnyside to Derryhirk Utd
1st December
Daniel Rayner Donegal Celtic to Laurelvale