MID-ULSTER DERBY: No change to Glenavon’s ticket allocation

Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer this week confirmed hopes of an increase in the Boxing Day ticket allocation have ended in disappointment.

The Lurgan Blues visit Portadown for this year’s festive showpiece - but the visitors’ 800 quota sold out within days of going on sale.

Discussions over a potential increase have failed to enhance the numbers and both clubs admit joint measures to prevent Glenavon supporters from purchasing tickets in the home side’s MET Steel Stand.

“We have been talking but it is my understanding that Portadown’s numbers have been set by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council,” said Teer. “It comes down to the safety certificate and we have been told there is no movement.”

Portadown have released the following statement:

“Boxing Day is an all-ticket game and cash will not be accepted at the turnstiles on the day.

“Portadown supporters are to enter the ground via Rectory Park turnstiles and Glenavon supporters via the Brownstown Road.

“Both sets of supporters will be subject to a search and ticket check on entry to the ground.

“Glenavon supporters holding a Portadown ticket will not be admitted to the away stand.

“Any Glenavon supporters found in the Portadown stand will be removed from the ground and no refund offered.”