Miller could finish his career away from Rangers

Kenny Miller reckons he can play on into his 40s - but admits he does not know if he will still be at Rangers by then.

The veteran striker, who turns 37 two days before Christmas, has arguably been the Ibrox side’s most impressive performer this term.

However, the former Scotland frontman - whose contract expires next summer - confirmed he has yet to be offered fresh terms by boss Mark Warburton in spite of featuring in 23 of the club’s 24 games so far this term.

Miller is not ready to consider retirement just yet and would be more than willing to sign on again for a club he has served for six years over three different spells.

But he confessed he could end up finishing his career away from Govan if Gers decide not to put another deal on the table.

Asked if the Light Blues has opened talks on his future, Miller said: “No not yet. That is something we will cross when it comes to it. I’d love to sign on again but these kind of things are out of my hand.

“However, I’ve got no plans on slowing down. I feel pretty good at the moment. Is 40 a realistic target? Well it’s only three years away now so it’s definitely on the horizon.

“As long as I still feel like this then why not?

“I’ve been playing a lot of games which is great. I still feel I’m contributing and as long as I keep doing what I’m doing then hopefully I’ll have a year or two - or three or four - left in the tank yet.”

“That’s what the aim is and if we’re going to do that we need to start winning a lot of games and that starts on Friday against Hamilton. We want to get our first set of three straight wins this season and before the Celtic game we’d like to go in with five.”