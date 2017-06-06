Millwall fan who tackled London terrorists a 'hero' - Carl Frampton

Belfast boxer, Carl Frampton, has labelled a football fan who was stabbed eight times as he fought off the London attackers at the weekend as a 'hero'.

Roy Larner, 47, was in a pub near Borough Market when the three attackers entered and began to shout '"this is for Allah" and "Islam, Islam, Islam".

While others fled to safety, Larner is said to have shouted back at the three attackers: "F**k you, I'm Millwall" before attempting to punch them.

On reading about Mr. Larner, Carl Frampton simply tweeted the word "hero" to his following of more than 350,000 people.

Seven people died in London when three terrorists drove a van into a crowd of people on London Bridge on Saturday.

The three men got out of the vehicle and proceeded to stab people as they made their way through Borough Market.

All three men were shot dead by armed police.