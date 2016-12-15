Miskelly “pulled off saves that others couldn’t make” says Portadown coach

Trevor Williamson and David Miskelly shared a Portadown changing room for over a decade.

However, the connection between the club coach and retired number one dates back beyond life in the Irish League.

Williamson’s first steps into the world of coaching during the 1990s included two years spent with the Northern Ireland Boys’ Brigade representative squad at the Milk Cup.

David Miskelly was a promising teenager taking part in the high-profile youth tournament alongside future Northern Ireland international captain Aaron Hughes, current Irish League manager Garth Scates and Portadown-born Glenn McCullough.

“Back then David was an outfield player but would have stepped in between the posts at times during training,” said Williamson. “He was just a natural who could take up anything and be good at it, from football to cricket to table tennis.

“He had a great left foot and was always a cracking striker of the ball.

“I kept an eye on his progress across the water after he left to join Oldham Athletic and watched him back home a few times for Northern Ireland under 21s.

“He retires from the game as one of the Irish League’s most under-appreciated players for me, someone who was dedicated and a great presence in any squad.

“He would pull off saves that others just couldn’t make.

“His ability as a shot-stopper was just excellent and his kicking always stayed strong.

“For a few seasons he was, in my mind, the best goalkeeper in the Irish League.”