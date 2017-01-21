Mitchell looks set for Glenavon summer switch

Glenavon appear to have won the race to sign Andrew Mitchell, the Danske Bank Premiership’s leading scorer.

The Dungannon Swifts forward has been the subject of official interest from Glenavon, defending league champions Crusaders, title-chasing Linfield and basement side Portadown during this January transfer window.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton refused to comment before his side’s derby date at Shamrock Park against the Ports but multiple sources in the Mid-Ulster area have told the News Letter of Mitchell’s decision to sign a pre-contract agreement.

As a result, Mitchell - a boyhood Glenavon fan - would make the move to Mourneview Park this summer.

Glenavon have sold striker Eoin Bradley to Coleraine in this New Year window, with Kevin Braniff currently on the transfer list at his own request.

The Lurgan Blues have signed James Gray on a short-term deal to bolster the current Glenavon forward options.