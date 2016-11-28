Mourinho’s record under scrutiny after unwanted home run

Jose Mourinho’s struggles at Old Trafford continued this weekend, with a point at home to West Ham making it Manchester United’s worst start to a season since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

After 13 games, Mourinho’s Reds have picked up just 20 points and have been in the headlines more for the manager’s touchline antics and controversial comments than their success on the pitch.

To make things even worse for Mourinho, his side have now drawn four times in a row at home, something that hasn’t happened since 1980.

By contrast, under the doomed stewardship of David Moyes, United picked up 22 points from their first 13 league games, while Louis van Gaal also picked up 22 - although this rose to 27 in 13 in his second campaign in charge.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at how the two previous managers fared at the same stage of their Old Trafford careers.

What Happened Next?

Under Moyes, the 14th and 15th games were among the worst of his reign as Manchester United suffered back-to-back home defeats for the first time in 11 years. They bounced back from defeats to Everton and Newcastle with four wins on the bounce, but having dropped as low as ninth as defending champions, the writing was already on the wall for Moyes.

Things went a little better for Van Gaal, with his United side in the middle of a six-match winning run in his first year in charge. Narrow wins over Stoke and Southampton were followed by a comprehensive 3-0 win over rivals Liverpool to leave the Reds third in the league, but a subsequent run of one win in five saw them lose ground in the title race, but it proved to be a successful first year in charge for the Dutchman.

What They Said

The pressure was already starting to mount on Moyes after his 13th game - a 2-2 draw at Tottenham. That left them nine points behind league leaders Arsenal, and Moyes admitted it was on his mind.

‘We are concerned that we are not as close as we would like to be,” he said. ‘’But it is a long season. We still have got room to progress and get better. That is undoubted. Hopefully we will be there or thereabouts.”

Things were looking good for Van Gaal however, who followed up a 2-1 win at Arsenal with a 3-0 win over Hull.

He said: ‘’It is the first match that we have dominated the game from the first minute until the last minute and in a way that I like. I was very pleased with the performance and the result and I have told the players that.”

Things didn’t go well for Mourinho though. He was sent to the stands for the second time in 13 games as his side again were wasteful in front of goal and were held 1-1 by West Ham. His assistant Rui Faria dealt with the media after the match, admitting the lack of wins was frustrating.

“We are showing that as a team we are a strong side and we can do very good things,” he said.

“We created chances that in a normal way should be goals and the game should be won in a comfortable way. It is not happening. We get frustrated.”