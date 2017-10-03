NI LEAGUE CUP: Andy Waterworth’s glad to be back as Linfield see off Ballinamallard United

Linfield’s Andy Waterworth was glad to be back in action as his side saw off Ballinamallard United 3-0 in the third round of the League Cup on Tuesday night.

The Linfield striker has been missing since the start of the season because of injury and he will be delighted to have overcome his injury woes.

Josh Robinson had put the Blues in front before Waterworth headed in on his first appearance of the season after a knee injury before Jordan Stewart netted David Healy’s side to see off the Mallards.

And Waterworth says it is great to be back out on the pitch.

“It is fantastic to be back and it has been a very frustrating 12 weeks.

“And I must pay tribute to our medical staff because Terry Hayes and Paul Buckler have been fantastic. They spent hours working on me and having to listen to a very unhappy Andrew Waterworth,

“It is great to be back on the pitch. Over the last two weeks I have been half ready but there have been no reserve team matches to work on my fitness.

“Then the gaffer said to me that he wanted me to go down and to play from the start and I don’t want to have to come off the bench.

“It was tight at the start because Ballinamallard were playing out from the back as they are a good footballing side.

“It was also nice to see the ball go into the back of the net again and I am over the moon.

“It was a great ball in from Kirk Millar for my goal. I couldn’t miss it and it is great to have guys like him in the team.

“I feel tired and I felt tired early doors because you can do all the training you like but you need match practice.

“There was plenty of running tonight without the ball and that was hard work.

“But it is all about working hard now and trying to keep my place in the squad,” added Waterworth.

And Cliftonville are safely through to the next round after a 7-0 demolition job on the PSNI.

It was a clinical display from Barry Gray’s side who now have seen off Carrick Rangers, Linfield and now the PSNI in their last three fixtures.

Daniel Hughes puts Cliftonville into an early lead from a sixth-minute penalty after he had been fouled by Dylan Wilson.

Stephen Garrett makes it 2-0 on nine minutes with an easy finish after Ciaran Caldwell’s effort was palmed out.

Cliftonville’s lead is extended to three by Jay Donnelly’s 18th-minute finish from a tight angle and then Daniel Hughes gets his second of the night.

It’s 5-0 inside the half-hour as PSNI skipper Scott McCrory scores an own goal.

Into the second half and Stephen Garrett gets his second goal and Jay Donnelly quickly does likewise as the Reds run out 7-0 winners.

And Reds boss Gray was happy with his side’s display.

“It was good to get the two early goals. You are always cautious and you hope things go your way early on.

“But thankfully we started on the front foot and two early goals and really the tie was over after that,

“I made seven changes and we got seven goals and it is all about using the squad and making sure everyone is fresh for the weekend again.

“And after the Linfield game on Saturday. Lots of the boys played a lot of minutes in that game and we have given boys a chance tonight and rested a few as well.

And Ballyclare Comrades are also in the quarter-finals after Gary Brown’s goal clinched a a 1-0 win over Institute.

Brown got the final touch seven minutes from time.