NI's Kyle Lafferty on target to sink Tommy Wright's St Johnstone

Kyle Lafferty scored his seventh goal of the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign in front of the watching Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill as Hearts claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Tommy Wright's St Johnstone.

The 30-year-old showed terrific awareness to turn home an instinctive drive in the closing stages, albeit he was aided by a massive deflection off the unfortunate Joe Shughnessy.

Harry Cochrane almost added gloss to the scoreline, rattling the base of the post with the last kick of the game.

Hearts' second successive league win sees them surge into the top six, leapfrogging St Johnstone, and provides perfect preparation for Tuesday's Edinburgh derby against Hibernian.