NI’s Milligan happy to be home

It has been an interesting few months for Northern Irleand midfield Caragh Milligan.

The 20-year-old recently moved to Iceland to play club football with Icelandic side, Fylkir.

Tonight she will be hoping for a warm welcome from Northern Ireland fans as she plays for her country against the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup Qualifier at Mourneview Park, Lurgan.

Ahead of the game Milligan has been looking back and ahead on her career.

“I joined a local boys club called Dromara Village Football Club when I was about four or five and played with them right up to Under-15s,” she explained.

“I was the only girl in the team and in the entire league at the time but it was some of the best footballing years of my life.

“It definitely helped me develop my skills from an early age enabling me to be stronger and faster.

“It was also great fun playing with the boys - especially when I would be running circles around the boys and their mates would be laughing at them getting beaten by a girl, I loved that.

“I really hope to see the game in Northern Ireland progress from the bottom right up to the top and for our team to achieve the dreams that we’ve always talked about.

“We’ve pulled out some great performances over the years so if we maintain that consistency and keep developing a strong squad, we’ll have a good chance of reaching our goals.

“That’s why I was so happy to hear that the women’s game in Northern Ireland is getting great support now.

“For instance, Electric Ireland has come onboard with the Game Changers campaign which aims to boost participation rates in the women’s game by championing women’s football from grassroots up.

“So I’m excited about the future prospects for the women’s game in Northern Ireland.

“I’m also excited about my recent signing! I’ve moved out to Iceland to play for Fylkir Football club in Reykjavik which has been a fantastic challenge for me.

“Hopefully in the next couple of years I will have progressed with my team there or that may even open other doors of opportunity to go elsewhere and play in other places within Europe.

“It’s true to say that football has been a game changer for me and I would encourage any young girl who fancies having a go at football to follow her dream.”

Milligan has offered some tips for other young girls wanting to get involved in playing football

“For any young girls wanting to play football I would advise them to just go for it!

“If it’s your passion to play football, even if you’re the only girl out of your friends group, just do it.

“Follow your passion and do what you love!

“In terms of training and nutritional advise, I would always say it’s personal to you, do what makes you feel best.

“Some people prefer to eat something before a match but it doesn’t necessarily work for someone else so from a training and nutritional point of view I would advise to stick to what helps you perform best.”