NI's Paddy McNair edges closer to Sunderland first-team return

Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair will get a further run-out for Sunderland Under-23s this week as he looks to step up his comeback from a serious knee injury.

McNair, who hasn't featured for Sunderland's first team since rupturing his cruciate ligament last November, is set to face Everton on Friday at Finch Farm in Premier League 2.

The 22-year-old suffered a set-back in July which meant he missed the start of the season but he is closing in on a welcome first team return and will get further minutes having featured against Hertha Berlin and Arsenal for the Under-23s over the past week.

"It was good to see Paddy get 45 minutes on Monday," Black Cats boss Simon Grayson said. "He will be involved on Friday and both will be hopefully ready for the first team very soon."

It means McNair is highly unlikely to be included in Grayson's panel for his side's trip to Brentford on Saturday.