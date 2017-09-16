NI skipper Steven Davis nets winner as Southampton defeat Palace

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis was on target as Roy Hodgson's first game as Crystal Palace manager ended in a 1-0 defeat to Southampton.

Davis' early goal for Saints means the Eagles have become the first ever top-flight team to lose each of their opening five league fixtures without scoring a goal.

Their pursuit of a first Premier League goal of the campaign is now longer than Newcastle's wait of 438 minutes in the 2005-06 season.

It took only six minutes for Southampton to expose the extent of the challenge Hodgson must overcome. Dusan Tadic beat Jeffrey Schlupp and though his cross was palmed out by Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, Davis was on hand to tuck it in as the appointment of the former England manager in place of Frank de Boer paid no instant dividend.