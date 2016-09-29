NI SQUAD: Striker Will Grigg not included

Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg is the standout omission in the Northern Ireland squad for next week's World Cup qualifier against San Marino.
Grigg has been left out of the squad at his own request after his wife had a baby 10 days ago, says manager Michael O'Neill.
Full squad: GKs - Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Alan Mannus (St Johnstone), Trevor Carson (Hartlepool United).
DF - Gareth McAuley (West Brom), Jonny Evans (West Brom), Craig Cathcart (Watford). Ryan McGivern (Shrewsbury), Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town), Lee Hodson (Rangers), Michael Smith (Peterborough United), Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion).
MF - Steven Davis (Southampton), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Oliver Norwood (Brighton), Corry Evans (Blackburn), Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Stuart Dallas (Leeds), Paddy McNair (Sunderland), Matthew Lund (Rochdale).
CF - Kyle Lafferty (Norwich), Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic), Conor Washington (Queens Park Rangers), Liam Boyce (Ross County).
More to follow