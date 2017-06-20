NI striker Liam Boyce joins Burton Albion for club record fee

Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce has joined Burton Albion for a club record fee.

The former Cliftonville hitman has left Ross County and signed a three-year deal with the Championship outfit.

The top scorer in the Scottish Premiership last season, Boyce weighed in with 23 goals and scored his first international goal in the recent friendly against New Zealand earlier this month.

The transfer fee for the 26-year-old remains undisclosed.

Boyce told the Brewers' website: “I’m absolutely buzzing to finally get it done. There’s been a lot of speculation so now I’m just happy to be here.

“I kept in touch with Jackson after he came down here. He has done well and it has been a good platform for him to come and play his football. He’s been brilliant the past season and I just hope to come in and do the same.

“I want to go to the next level and, no disrespect to Scotland, but the English Championship is a step up in quality and I wanted to come and test myself.”

His new boss Nigel Clough added: “He’s a good player who can get goals.

“He was the top scorer in Scotland which, when you consider the incredible season Celtic had, that’s some going in itself. He’s another late developer and Ross County is proving a good breeding ground for players after him and Jackson Irvine.

“Liam has done very well there for a couple of seasons and he’s a full Northern Ireland international."