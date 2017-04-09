Nixon to discuss Ards future this week

ARDS manager Colin Nixon is yet to agree a new deal with the club, despite the fact he has guided the Red & Blues into eighth position in the Danske Bank Premiership.

On Saturday, his side romped past Dungannon Swifts, winning 4-1 at the Bangor Fuels Arena.

Reflecting on the game, Nixon said, “We deserved the 4-1 win. We were dominate in attack and very solid at the back, apart from the sloppy goal we conceded.

“We played some really good football, we were well worth our win and I think every player put in a good performance.

“The main thing is, it’s now mathematically impossible for us to be relegated, which was my main aim when I was appointed in December. I will sit down with the club and discuss my future this week.”

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree was far from impressed with his side’s display, although he is still confident his team can qualify for the Europa League Play-Off.

He said, “I’m very disappointed. Our display is reflected in the scoreline, because Ards were better than us. We had no fight and no desire.

“Obviously last weekend’s defeat to Linfield was a disappointment but I’m not accepting that as an excuse because we have had a full week to recover from that both mentally and physically.

“We still have plenty to play for. If we want to finish seventh then we will have to do better than that, as that performance was completely unacceptable. It was all the wrongs, and hardly any rights.

“Seventh place is still in our hands, but it’s very tight. Everybody is talking about ourselves and Glentoran, but we’ve let Ards right back into it. They’ve not applied for a European Licence, so can’t play in the Play-Offs, but if they finish seventh they will stop ourselves from playing in it, so we need to improve on that performance.”

Ards took the lead in the 13th minute through a Michael Ruddy penalty kick, after Matthew Shevlin was fouled inside the area by Swifts goalkeeper Andy Coleman.

In the 20th minute, Jarlath O’Rourke scored an unfortunate own goal before Chris Hegarty pulled a goal back before half-time.

In the second half, Shevlin scored a sensational solo goal in the 59th minute before Guillaume Keke completed a 4-1 win for Colin Nixon’s men four minutes later.