NORTHERN IRELAND: McNair and Ward back for World Cup test with Switzerland

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has handed recalls to Jamie Ward and Paddy McNair leading up to the massive World Cup play-offs programme against Switzerland.

O’Neill has named a 27-man panel for the two-leg tie as the final test on the road to Russia - with Switzerland in Belfast on Thursday, November 9 before a date in Basel the following Sunday.

Ward grabbed a goal on his previous international appearance in the March defeat of Norway, with the Nottingham Forest forward bolstered by recent substitute appearances at club level since his October return.

McNair’s long road to recovery from cruciate ligament damage has included minutes with Sunderland’s under 23s plus weekend time against Bristol City as he targets a first Northern Ireland appearance since November 2016.

Rory McArdle’s return to the international panel for the first time since 2015 is a testament to his playing time built up this season with Scunthorpe United and added defensive cover.

Aaron Hughes has made the squad after working on recovery from injury issues which ruled him out of the recent fixtures with Germany and Norway.

The full squad is as follows: Roy Carroll, Michael McGovern, Alan Mannus, Aaron Hughes, Gareth McAuley, Jonny Evans, Chris Brunt, Conor McLaughlin, Lee Hodson, Paddy McNair, Daniel Lafferty, Rory McArdle, Tom Flanagan, Steven Davis, Niall McGinn, Ollie Norwood, Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson, Stuart Dallas, Paul Paton, Matthew Lund, George Saville, Jordan Jones, Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Jamie Ward, Conor Washington.