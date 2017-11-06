Northern Ireland's new kit invokes spirit of '82

The new Nortrhern Ireland kit has been officially unveiled and its '80s style is sure to be a hit with the Green and White Army.

The 1982-inspired shirt features a white collar and it's back to the plain green design with subtle pin-striping. Manufacturer Adidas' trademark 'three stripes' run down the side of the shirt.

The kit is available for sale this week on Tuesday and, at first look, is destined to be a smash with supporters.

The Irish FA released an image of striker Conor Washington wearing the new kit at lunchtime on Monday.

Last month photos of the new look were leaked on FootyHeadlines.com and images of defender Conor McLaughlin wearing the strip appeared on supplier JD Sports' website earlier today.