Search

Northern Ireland's Paddy McNair scores in Sunderland comeback

Paddy McNair, seen here in action for Northern Ireland
Paddy McNair, seen here in action for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's Paddy McNair marked his comeback from injury with a goal for Sunderland Under-23s who edged out Hertha Berlin in their first Premier League International Cup game.

The midfielder, who hails from Ballyclare, scored a looping header in the first half, helping the Black Cats secure a 2-0 win on Tuesday night.

In the player ratings from the match the Sunderland Echo described McNair's return as 'successful and impressive'.

'Clever header to open the scoring, just reward for a performance that started quietly but improved quickly. Showed good strength and vision with his passing. 7/10,' was the assessment.

Following his move from Manchester United, McNair played nine times for Sunderland in the Premier League last season before injury struck when he ruptured a cruciate ligament in November.

McNair's last appearance in the green and white of Northern Ireland came in last year's friendly against Croatia at Windsor Park but tonight's appearance will be a welcome boost for Michael O'Neill ahead of next month's World Cup play-offs.