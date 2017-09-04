Northern Ireland v Czech Republic - Previous meetings

Northern Ireland and Czech Republic meet again in a World Cup qualifier in Belfast on Monday after three successive 0-0 draws.

Here, News Letter Sport looks at four of the most memorable previous meetings between the Northern Irish and Czech Republic or Czechoslovakia.

Czech Republic 0 Northern Ireland 0 - Generali Arena, Prague, World Cup 2018 qualifier, September 4, 2016

Monday’s game will be 12 months to the day since Karel Jarolim took charge of his first competitive game against the Northern Irish in Prague. There were swathes of empty seats at Sparta Prague’s Generali Arena - thought to be because Jarolim had a long association, both as a player and manager, with cross-city rivals Slavia. Northern Ireland, fresh from reaching the last 16 at Euro 2016, were below par and grateful that Filip Novak somehow missed from close range in what was a crucial moment of their campaign.

Czech Republic 3 Northern Ireland 1 - The National Stadium, Teplice, World Cup 2002 qualifier, June 6, 2001

Sammy McIlroy’s inexperienced team were missing 10 players through injury and suspension when they faced a side 94 places higher than them in the world rankings in Teplice, but they still came close to securing an impressive draw. Norwich’s Philip Mulryne had cancelled out Pavel Kuka’s opener and the Northern Irish were three minutes from ending their run of five straight losses. However, Kuka put the hosts ahead again late on and Milan Baros grabbed a third to crush the visiting side.

Northern Ireland 0 Czech Republic 1 - Windsor Park, Belfast, World Cup 2002 qualifier, March 24, 2001

Aaron Hughes, likely to be among the starters against the same opponents at the same venue 16 years on, miskicked a clearance in the 11th minute that Pavel Nedved seized upon to fire in the only goal of the game in Belfast. The hosts hit the woodwork twice, with McIlroy later asking: “Where is the luck of the Irish?” The game was also important for the warm reception Catholic Neil Lennon got from the crowd after suggesting he would quit international football if there was a repeat of the boos he received at the ground a month earlier following his move to Celtic.

Northern Ireland 2 Czechoslovakia 1 - Malmo Stadium, Malmo, World Cup Group 1 play-off, June 17, 1958

One of the greatest results in Northern Irish football history occurred against the old Czechoslovakia at their first ever World Cup finals. Having beaten them in their tournament opener in Halmstad thanks to Wilbur Cush’s winner, Northern Ireland had a play-off against the same opponent to determine who would make it to the World Cup quarter-finals. Two of Peter McParland’s five goals at the tournament proved enough, the second of which came in extra time, as Peter Doherty’s side secured a famous success.