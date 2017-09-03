Northern Ireland v Czech Republic: What time is kick-off? What TV channel is it on?

After Friday night's 3-0 win over San Marino, Northern Ireland are gearing up to take on Czech Republic in another crucial World Cup qualifier.

If you're not one of the lucky ones with tickets for the game, here's some key information ahead of the big match.

Flashback: Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis and Czech Republic's Vladimir Darida when the two sides met in September 2016.

What time is kick-off in Northern Ireland v Czech Republic?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm on Monday, September 4.

Where is it being played?

Friday night's two-goal hero Josh Magennis with midfielder Oliver Norwood.

It will be played at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

What TV channel is it on?

Northern Ireland vs Czech Republic will be live on Sky Sports Mix.

Can I listen to it on radio?

Yes, there will be match coverage on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 live.

Haven't we met before?

We have. In a 0-0 draw in Prague last September.

Is this one important?

It's huge for Northern Ireland. Michael O'Neill's men will secure second spot in Group C and World Cup play-off place if they avoid defeat.