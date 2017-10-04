Search

Northern Ireland v. Germany: What TV channel is it on? What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland are gearing up to welcome Germany to Windsor Park
Northern Ireland welcome Germany to Windsor Park on Thursday evening for what promises to be a tasty World Cup Group C qualifier.

The Green and White Army - Northern Ireland's faithful fans - will no doubt make it an electric atmosphere at the Belfast stadium as Michael O'Neill's men attempt to topple the world champions.

The match itself is expected to be a sell-out, but if you aren't one of the lucky ones with a ticket, here's how you can watch it on TV.

When is Northern Ireland v Germany and what time is kick-off?

The match is on Thursday, October 5 with kick-off at 7.45pm.

What TV channel is it on?

Live coverage of the match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football.

