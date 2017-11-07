Northern Ireland v Switzerland: What time is kick-off? What TV channel is it on?

Northern Ireland will be giving it their all to qualify for their first World Cup since 1986 when they take on Switzerland over two play-off legs.

The players will be wearing the new '80s-style home shirt when the Swiss come to Belfast's Windsor Park on Thursday evening, with the second leg set to be played in Basel on Sunday.

VIDEO: Northern Ireland fans give their reaction to new retro-style home kit

Northern Ireland's last appearance at a World Cup came 32 years ago in Mexico when Billy Bingham's men exited the competition at the group stages.

Kick-off time: Northern Ireland take on Switzerland on Thursday, November 9 at the National Stadium at Windsor Park with a scheduled for 7.45pm ko.

How can I watch it? The match will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins ay 7pm. If you're a Sky Sports subscriber, you will be able to stream the match via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Squads

Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis is hoping to lead his country to Russia next summer

Northern Ireland: Roy Carroll, Michael McGovern, Alan Mannus, Aaron Hughes, Gareth McAuley, Jonny Evans, Chris Brunt, Conor McLaughlin, Lee Hodson, Paddy McNair, Daniel Lafferty, Rory McArdle, Tom Flanagan, Steven Davis, Niall McGinn, Ollie Norwood, Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson, Stuart Dallas, Paul Paton, Matthew Lund, George Saville, Jordan Jones, Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Jamie Ward, Conor Washington.

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Marwin Hitz, Yvon Mvogo, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Francois Moubandje, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Michael Lang, Ricardo Rodriguez, Johan Djourou, Fabian Schar, Remo Freule, Granit Xhaka, Steven Zuber, Blerim Dzemaili, Fabian Frei, Denis Zakaria, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic, Mario Gavranovic, Admir Mehmedi, Eren Derdiyok.