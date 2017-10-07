Norway v Northern Ireland: What TV channel is it on? What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland will be aiming to put the gloss on a memorable World Cup Group C qualifying campaign as they take on Norway on Sunday.

When is Norway v. Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland centre-back Gareth McAuley keeps a close eye on Norway's Alexander Soderlund

Northern Ireland take on Norway in Oslo on Sunday, October 8.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm and the game will be played at Ullevaal Stadion.

What TV channel is the game on?

Sky Sports Football will be broadcasting the game live.

Last time we met

March 2017: Lars Lagerback's first game in charge of Norway ended in a 2-0 defeat in Belfast. An early strike from Jamie Ward gave Northern Ireland the advantage before Conor Washington slotted home to give Northern Ireland the three points.

Form guide (last five competitive matches)

Norway (WLWDL): Lars Lagerback's men have won two of their last five matches thanks to an emphatic 8-0 win away to San Marino on Thursday and a 2-0 success at home to Azerbaijan at the start of September. In between times they lost 6-0 away to group toppers, Germany. A 1-1 home draw against Czech Republic in June was preceded by the 2-0 defeat to Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in March.

Northern Ireland (LWWWW): Northern Ireland have been superb in qualifying and despite a 3-1 defeat to Germany in their last outing, they'll go into this one full of confidence. Until Sebastian Rudy found the top corner with a beautiful strike in the second minute of Thursday's clash, Michael O'Neill's men hadn't conceded a single goal in 2017.