Old Firm Rumour Mill: Barry Ferguson ‘worried’ Rangers can’t afford Derek McInnes

Ex-Rangers skipper, Barry Ferguson, is "worried" his former club an’t afford to lure Derek McInnes from Aberdeen to Ibrox.

The 46-year-old signed a new deal in the summer and the Ferguson wonders whether Rangers have the cash to pay Aberdeen the compensation required to get their man.

The club had to pay off Pedro Caixinha and his staff after taking the decision to dispense with the Portuguese head coach. (Scottish Sun)

West Brom to move for McInnes

West Bromich Albion are set to approach Aberdeen to ask for permission to speak with manager Derek McInnes. The Baggies are on the verge of cutting ties with manager Tony Pulis but wish to speak with candidates first. McInnes is said to be top of the shortlist for the vacant role at Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

- Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne insists there’s been no movement thus far regarding McInnes from either West Brom or Rangers. (Daily Record)

Bruno Alves refuses selection

Bruno Alves refused a place on the Rangers bench for Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Hamilton Accies. The Portuguese international is unhappy with interim boss Graeme Murty after failing to reclaim his place following a two-game suspension for kicking out at Louis Moult in the Betfred Cup semi-final. Rangers officially put his absence down to a “back injury”. (The Times)

Kanchelskis calls McLeish ‘double-faced’

Andrei Kanchelskis insists he preferred playing under Alex Ferguson and the legendary Scot’s ‘hairdryer treatment’ than under ‘double-faced’ Rangers boss Alex McLeish. The Russian says McLeish would tell you something positive one minute and then something negative the negative. “He is not a great man,” said Kanchelskis. (Daily Record)

Moore not dwelling on Celtic speculation

Celtic target Liam Moore insists he’s putting speculation to one side to concentrate on helping Reading move up the English Championship table. The 24-year-old, who is said to be valued around £5million, says he’s just happy to be playing football after a frustrating couple of years prior to his move to the Madejski. (Reading Chronicle)

Robinson and Rodgers clear the air

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has revealed he’s cleared the air with fellow countryman Brendan Rodgers ahead of this weekend’s Betfred Cup final. The two held a private telephone conversation after Rodgers had been critical of Motherwell’s tactics in the wake of the Steelmen’s 2-0 semi-final victory over Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Brown: SFA need to get their finger out

Scott Brown reckons the Scottish FA “need to get their finger out” and appoint a new manager as soon as possible. Michael O’Neill is top of the SFA’s wishlist, a candidate Brown endorses, but talks have been put on hold since the death of the Northern Irishman’s mother last weekend. (The Scotsman)

Berra: Hearts must deliver at Tynecastle

Hearts captain Christophe Berra has admitted he and his team-mates are under significant strain to start delivering a run of positive results in front of the new £14 million main stand at Tynecastle. Hearts returned to the revamped Gorgie ground on Sunday but could only manage a dismal 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle. (The Scotsman)

- Hearts will battle it out with Aberdeen for the signature of Niall McGinn after the player’s release from Korean side Gwangju. (Evening Express)

Brechin striker tweets ‘WATP’

Brechin striker Isaac Layne has tweeted a couple of pro-Rangers slogans on his account after his side drew Celtic in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup. The English-born hitman wrote “Bring on the Tims” in reaction to the draw before later adding “WATP”, an acronym for ‘we are the people’. (Twitter)