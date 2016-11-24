Old Firm Rumour Mill: Boyd wanted Gers to sign Nagbe | Dembele to stay at Celtic

Kris Boyd has revealed he tried to get Rangers to sign Celtic target Darlington Nagbe, and Moussa Dembele insists he’ll be a Celtic player next season.

Boyd wanted Gers to sign Nagbe

Kris Boyd has revealed that he recommended Celtic target Darlington Nagbe to Rangers in 2014. Boyd played with the midfielder during his year stint with Portland Timbers and tried to convince Ibrox management to bring the player to Glasgow, but nothing came of it.

Celtic are looking to sign the midfielder for a fee of around £1.5million. (The Sun)

Dembele to stay at Celtic

Moussa Dembele is “100 per cent” certain he’ll be a Celtic player next season as he looks to help the club progress in the Champions League.

The striker missed a good chance to level things up in last night’s 2-0 loss against Barcelona, but insists he intends to remain at Parkhead for the duration of his contract, despite heavy interest in the attacker. (The Sun)